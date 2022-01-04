Crowns (CWS) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.56 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crowns has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

CWS is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

