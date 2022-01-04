Crust (CRU) Price Down 25.1% This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012079 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00123635 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.98 or 0.00551642 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

