CryptoZoon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.17 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $4.17 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063517 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.37 or 0.08236260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00079725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,226.53 or 1.00130543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007549 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 771,095,274 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.