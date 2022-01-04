Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.
NASDAQ:CUE opened at $12.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $390.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.45.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,476,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 99,470 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 655,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 24,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.