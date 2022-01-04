Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $12.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $390.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,476,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 99,470 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 464,418 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.9% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 655,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 24,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

