Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

