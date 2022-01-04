Curated Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,322,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,952,000 after buying an additional 1,053,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $917,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

