Curated Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 81.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 20,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,770,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.13.

Shares of HD stock opened at $409.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.