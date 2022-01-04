Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 229 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 0.8% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in General Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in General Motors by 12.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in General Motors by 476.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $4,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

