Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. Curis has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Curis by 25.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 65,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Curis by 367.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 604,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

