CVCoin (CVN) Market Cap Tops $1.35 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $26,823.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

