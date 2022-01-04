CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $104.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

