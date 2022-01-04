DA Davidson Comments on Stronghold Digital Mining Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 30th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89).

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

