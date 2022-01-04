Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in AECOM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

AECOM stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

