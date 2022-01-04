Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $15,808,653. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $688.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $376.40 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $710.81 and its 200 day moving average is $636.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

