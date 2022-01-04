Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,254 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

