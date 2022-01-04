Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 156.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of OLO worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in OLO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

NYSE:OLO opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. Analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $610,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,479 shares of company stock worth $21,064,777.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.