Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

Shares of APH stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.