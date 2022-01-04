Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ross Stores stock opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.62 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

