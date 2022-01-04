Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 11,496 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex stock opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -154.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.