Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 346.9% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Dalrada stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 million, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 7.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. Dalrada has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

Get Dalrada alerts:

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Dalrada had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.