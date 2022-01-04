Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 46,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

Shares of DHR opened at $315.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.62 and a 200-day moving average of $306.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

