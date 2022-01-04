Darwinia Commitment Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $179,529.00 (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for $58.94 or 0.00126526 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $179,529.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Darwinia Commitment Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

KTON is a coin. Its launch date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 83,610 coins and its circulating supply is 37,817 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darwinia Commitment Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Darwinia Commitment Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Darwinia Commitment Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Darwinia Commitment Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Darwinia Commitment Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.