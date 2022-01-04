Dash Acquisitions Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $242.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

