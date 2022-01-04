Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $1,098,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $88.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

