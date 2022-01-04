Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $45,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 20,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $174,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $9.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $558.32. The stock had a trading volume of 44,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.31. The company has a market cap of $247.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

