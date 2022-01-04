Davis R M Inc. Purchases 5,342 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $242.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.76 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

