Davis R M Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

