Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,406 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $382,833,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,320,077,000 after buying an additional 2,580,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

