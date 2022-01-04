Decentral Games (DG) Trading Up 26.7% This Week

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $112.74 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00073085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.41 or 0.08217150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00079978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.20 or 1.00103565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 255,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,872 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.