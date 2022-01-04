Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Up 22.2% This Week

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $113.71 million and $2.54 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00062391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00073270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.73 or 0.08220289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00078619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,948.15 or 1.00061958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.