Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Raised by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 272,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $350.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a one year low of $263.85 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

