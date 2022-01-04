Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $350.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $263.85 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

