Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,600 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the November 30th total of 381,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.12. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

