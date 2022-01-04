Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $198.50

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198.50 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 198.96 ($2.68), with a volume of 1946192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.70 ($2.83).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 392 ($5.28) to GBX 297 ($4.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 344.40 ($4.64).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.79.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.92), for a total value of £85,157.31 ($114,751.80).

About Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.