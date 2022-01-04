Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $314.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Demant A/S stock remained flat at $$46.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

