Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $314.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Demant A/S stock remained flat at $$46.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30.
About Demant A/S
