Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,906,000 after acquiring an additional 471,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,017,000 after acquiring an additional 303,793 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,966,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,995,000 after acquiring an additional 264,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,460,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,502 shares of company stock worth $3,321,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $84.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 337.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

