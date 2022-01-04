Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.34. 379,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,565. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.71. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Denny’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Denny’s by 466.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

