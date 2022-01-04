Deutsche Bank AG Buys 443,638 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,918,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.33% of Halliburton worth $63,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 99.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,429 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 406.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,117 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $72,135,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $24,827,022,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.