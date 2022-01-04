Deutsche Bank AG Has $59.62 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,699 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of Qorvo worth $59,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $159.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.