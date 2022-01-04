Deutsche Bank AG Has $61.99 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,455 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.49% of Campbell Soup worth $61,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 829,946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 924,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.