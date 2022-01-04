Deutsche Bank AG Has $70.90 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,842 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.32% of Hormel Foods worth $70,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $62,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

HRL opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

