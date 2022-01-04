Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.55% of Hasbro worth $68,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 100.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after buying an additional 771,865 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $61,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $35,200,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,504,000 after buying an additional 317,853 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.