Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.79.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

