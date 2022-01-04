DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $574.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total value of $3,295,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $520.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $583.69 and its 200 day moving average is $532.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

