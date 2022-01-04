DexKit (KIT) Market Capitalization Tops $837,447.17

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One DexKit coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DexKit has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. DexKit has a total market cap of $837,447.17 and approximately $54.00 worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064070 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00073184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.74 or 0.08188952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,779.59 or 1.00000564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007472 BTC.

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DexKit’s official website is dexkit.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DexKit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DexKit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

