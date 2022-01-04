Diamond (DMD) Market Cap Tops $7.95 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $17,867.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00004710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001576 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00053230 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,655,262 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.