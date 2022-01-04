Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading 5.4% Higher

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $52.36. 909,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,384,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000.

