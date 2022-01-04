Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DISA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 41,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISA. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,700,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,402,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,910,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.