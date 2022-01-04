Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the November 30th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.
OTCMKTS DTNOF remained flat at $$1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dno Asa has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.
Dno Asa Company Profile
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.