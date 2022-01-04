Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Short Interest Update

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the November 30th total of 337,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS DTNOF remained flat at $$1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dno Asa has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

