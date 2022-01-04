DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.00

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.
About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
