DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.00

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

